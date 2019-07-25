Top Of The Morning: What Getting Older Looks Like

07.25.19
Kym celebrated a birthday recently and says it was great simply because she’s still alive. According to Sybil that’s how you know you’re getting older! Birthday’s are a reminder that it’s always better to be above ground than under it. But, Sherri says getting older isn’t always pretty…like when your breasts start to sag and look like a credit card slot.

