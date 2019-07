Oooooh YES!!! If you’re a gamer (like myself), I KNOW you’re excited about the release of EA Sports “Madden 20!” They just dropped the trailer featuring Patrick Mahomes (who graces this years cover), Alvin Kamara, Lil’ Yachty, & DJ Khaled…..& it’s hilarious! This year they have the ‘Face Of The Franchise’ feature, as well as the ‘Draft Option’. You can preorder now & it’s available in stores August 2nd! Woooooooo!!!

