The Trailer For The New Film “Harriet” Is Out!

Harriet Tubman

Now this ladies & gentleman should be DOPE! The trailer for the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic “Harriet” dropped on Tuesday & folks are already buzzing about it. It stars Cynthia Erivo (playing Harriet Tubman), & Leslie Odom Jr. (playing William Still).  It also stars Janelle Monáe & Joe Alwyn. The film is directed by Kasi Lemmons and screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard & it really looks good! If you haven’t seen the trailer yet check it out on Youtube. I’ll definitely be in the theaters this November for this one!

Photos
