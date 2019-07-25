Zion Williamson Signs With The Jordan Brand!

WOW!!! What a win for Mike & his crew at the Jordan Brand! Zion Williamson (one of the hottest prospects in recent years drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans) has officially signed with the brand after much speculation on who he would choose. He now joins Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, & more as athletes signed to the brand. I’m sure when his shoe (as well as his apparel) are released it will instantly sell out!! Congrats to the young man!

