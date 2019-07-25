Anthony Hamilton Has A New Book!

“Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton holds many titles—father, singer, songwriter and producer—and now he’s adding author to the mix.

This newly released memoir will take you inside the mind of the “King of Soul”. Find out more about the inspiration behind his tunes, growing up in the south and he even shares some of his favorite recipes.”

According to Anthony, the book will also give you the stories behind some of our favorite songs, like “Charlene” and “Coming From Where I’m From” and what it was like to grow up in Queen City. Anthony also goes into his career and what his musical journey has been like.

Hamilton also “swears” he can cook and teased our taste buds talking about some of his recipes that in the book for things like Salmon Spaghetti and Garlic Shrimp Pasta! And yes, he also includes his special recipes for cornbread, fish and collard green, too.

And no, none his recipes use pork.

Good work, Homie!

@ChirlGirl

