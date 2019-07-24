Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing A Very Married Antoine Fuqua

Whew! After she caught plenty of heat and drama on social media for locking lips with Lela Rochon‘s husband acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua, Nicole Murphy is walking back her original “family friends” statement and is outright apologizing for kissing Fuqua.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” Murphy told TMZ.

“It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man,” Murphy says. “I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Murphy was under the impression that Fuqua had divorced Rochon, whom he’s been married to since 1999.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 17 hours ago

