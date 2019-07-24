CLOSE
Jam & Lewis Chat With Karen Clark About Their New Album

BET Honors 2013: Red Carpet Presented By Pantene

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

It’s FINALLY happening!

The dynamic songwriting/production team of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are putting out their own project! For years, the two have racked up accolades for their work on projects for Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Boyz II Men, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross and many, many others. Now, they have their own  project.

JAM & LEWIS: VOLUME ONE is a collection of NEW music from some of the duo’s favorite artists. From early in their careers, the duo had plans to release their own LP. They’ve made attempts before and each time the songs ended up on someone else’s recording. The mega super star line on this compilation features NEW music from artists including Sounds of Blackness, Mary J Blige, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Babyface and Charlie Wilson just to name a few. What’s also unique about this project is that it’s being mixed in DTS 11.1 Immersive Audio for a surround audio experience that has never been available in music before.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3053785" align="aligncenter" width="791"] Source: Harry Langdon / Getty[/caption] I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he's never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name. Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches. Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn's Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy. We're going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she's stunning now! Check her out through the years:

 

Jam & Lewis Chat With Karen Clark About Their New Album was originally published on foxync.com

