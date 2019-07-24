CLOSE
Trump Say’s He Has Got The Black Vote For 2020!? Is He Right? [VIDEO]

Education, education, education, it’s 2019 and it’s a must that we educate ourselves and exercise our right to vote.

President Donald Trump is claiming that he has done so much to improve things for the economy as well as African Americans that he knows that black has got his back.

In a live televised video with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Donald Trump said:

“I had my best numbers recently and it’s because of the economy and what I’ve done for the African-American. The African-Americans are doing better than they ever have in our country”

I’m assuming he is talking about what he has done for the Kardashian/West crew his African American friends.

Check out the video below

[caption id="attachment_814058" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] While celebs and his peers are calling for A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish prison, he’s also allegedly getting help from the leader of the free world. Donald Trump claims he’s reaching out to Sweden’s Prime Minister about freeing the Harlem rapper out at the behest of Melania Trump. https://twitter.com/VinceValholla/status/1152284520374132736 Today (July 19), while speaking to press in the Oval Office, Trump said his wife Melania Trump had brought the situation to his attention. He even said many of African-American friend had been calling him about the matter—yeah, right (see above). Later on, the Russia-approved President took to Twitter to say that he spoke to Kanye West about the situation. This falls in line with the earlier story of Kim Kardashian reaching out to her White House connects on Rocky’s behalf. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1152307567634391041 First off, let’s keep in mind that Donald Trump is a racist and a liar, period. Maybe he is indeed “pulling strings” for Pretty Flacko, but everything Cheeto does is transactional. He isn’t doing this out of the goodness of his heart, he surely will want some sort of quid pro quo. What could that possibly entail? Who knows. But you can bet that if best-case scenario Rocky is freed, Trump will expect nothing less than having his ass gratuitously kissed. You can also bet Trump will use the circumstances as “proof” that he isn’t racist and that Black people should vote for him. He betrayed his intentions since he had to mention “African-Americans” reaching out while expecting us to believe Melania is familiar with A$AP Rocky’s music. A good deed doesn’t excuse all the racist ish Donald Trump has and continues to say and do. Ultimately, though, free A$AP Rocky. Sweden is on some bullsh*t. Peep Twitter’s reaction to this turn of events below.

[caption id="attachment_2867338" align="alignleft" width="875"] Source: screengrab / GlobalGrind[/caption] So it looks like the anticipated redesign of the $20 bill with Harriet Tubman will no longer be unveiled in 2020. President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the news on Wednesday during a hearing in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Mnuchin told Rep. Ayanna Pressley that the reasoning behind this delay was fear of “counterfeiting.” https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1131219296317771778 “The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues,” he claimed, adding, “based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand.” Oh…so ya’ll concerned about fake dollars floating around the country? That’s what this is about? [protected-iframe id="c3cc461b41c290453c9f6ab1f2d956dd-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/1AIeYgwnqeBUxh6juu" width="480" height="268" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]   NBC News reported that the unveiling of Tubman’s bill next year was supposed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote. So when can we expect to see our idol immortalized on our currency? Apparently no time soon. Mnuchin said that the design process has been halted and no new imagery will be unveiled until 2028, which is way after Trump and his administration will be long gone. You know, we might actually have believed their lies had Trump not said in 2016 that the only reason they the iconic freed slave was being put on the bill, replacing President Andrew Jackson, was nothing but “pure political correctness.” That, and he proposed putting the American hero’s portrait on the $2 bill. Like who uses a $2 bill? Granted, this comes as no surprise, given this President’s disdain for strong Black women like Tubman. Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this. Take a look:

Trump Say’s He Has Got The Black Vote For 2020!? Is He Right? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

