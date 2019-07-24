Top Of The Morning: Are Carmelo And LaLa Back Together?

| 07.24.19
While Tom was in Raleigh his limo driver shared some rather interesting information with him. Apparently Carmelo Anthony and LaLa had been spotted out together in the area. People are wondering if they’ve gotten back together after his latest cheating scandal. Sybil for one hopes they’re not together because she says LaLa deserves better.

