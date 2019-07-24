

Women who have been shopping at Forever 21 online received some “bonus items” in their packages if they ordered size XL and up. They’ve reportedly opened their boxed and found Atkins diet bars inside. As can be expected, customers are not happy. Chris Paul says there is “no wrath like a big women scorned.”

Morning Minute: Customers Are Not Happy About Forever 21’s ‘Bonus Items’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

