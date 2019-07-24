Roland Martin: Donald Trump Won’t Speak At The NAACP

The 110th NAACP convention is taking place this week in Detroit and today is the 2020 presidential candidate forum. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Julian Castro, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, who Roland Martin says has been, “picking up real traction among Black women,” will all be sitting on the panel taking questions from the audience. Roland Martin says that all of the presidential candidates were invited to speak, including Donald Trump. Trump reportedly entertained the idea until he was told that it was a question and answer format. Martin says Trump hasn’t spoken there before and, “he won’t be missed at all.”

Posted 3 hours ago

