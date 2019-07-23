CLOSE
Guess Which Televangelist Has a Warning for Christians If Trump Loses in 2020

GOP Debate Fallout: Is Donald Trump Imploding?

President Donald Trump is extremely popular with Christians, who in turn are huge fans of him and both his family and cabinet.

So it comes as no surprise that a well-known televangelist has come out to say that if President Trump does NOT get re-elected next year, important Christians will be “murdered.”

That televangelist happens to be Jim Bakker, once the leader and host of The PTL Club with his one-time wife Tammy Faye Bakker until 1987 when scandals involving finances and sex brought down the two.

Jim has since rebuilt his television ministries with his current wife Lori, but is not done stirring things up, and with his latest statement regarding the upcoming Presidential election, this is no different.

Here is the video of what Jim has to say:

Basically, accorinding to Uproxx.com:

Bakker told his followers that if Trump doesn’t get reelected in 2020, that “leaders of the gospel and the political conservative leaders” are going to be murdered.

He is not exactly clear on who will do the “murdering.”  One thing is for sure…

…the scary thing is that there are people out there that actually believe this type of nonsense, and you had better believe that those people will be coming out in droves to vote in 2020.

Click here for reaction to Bakker’s claim.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Sara D. Davis and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Fox News Channel and NewsOne Now

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Guess Which Televangelist Has a Warning for Christians If Trump Loses in 2020 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

