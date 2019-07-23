CLOSE
Three Charged in Disneyland Brawl That Went Viral

The infamous July 5th fight involving several family members at Toontown in Disneyland in California has now resulted in charges against three of those involved and seen in the now-viral video.

From Fox8.com:

Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, has been charged with five felonies and nine misdemeanors.

His sister, 40-year-old Andrea Nicole Robinson of Compton, was charged with five misdemeanors, including four counts of battery and one count of assault, according to the release.

Robinson’s husband, Daman Petrie, 44, has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

The family were later removed from the property.

To read more on the charges and initial incident, click here.

 

