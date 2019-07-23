When Focus Features announced plans to create a Harriet Tubman biopic — our community was instantly excited by the idea, but when the lead role went to Cynthia Erivo, a British actress, Black twitter jeered over having an actress who isn’t African American portray the role and there were even some naysayers who pointed to older comments from Erivo that offended some African Americans. Well the trailer is here now, check it out below:

Did Cynthia Erivo kill all the criticism from what you’re seen in these clips? Or do you still think the role should have gone to an African-American actress?

The Trailer For ‘Harriet’ Has Arrived… So Are We Done Debating Whether Cynthia Erivo Deserves The Role? was originally published on globalgrind.com

