The Father of Funk, George Clinton Turns 78 This Week!

Funkateers all over the world have a reason to celebrate! It’s George Clinton’s birthday! He turns 78 years old this week!

Born in Kannapolis, NC, George is one of the founding fathers of funk and he has always been one of the most innovative influencers in the music scene. Clinton is genius behind the Parliament-Funkadelic collective and has worked with everyone from James Brown to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Prince!

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and in 2019 he and Parliament-Funkadelic will be given Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Be sure to catch the Father of Funk on his current tour of the USA. He will be performing in Greensboro, NC on Saturday, July 26th.

You can’t talk about George Clinton without dancing to “Atomic dog!”

