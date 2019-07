Today’s Big-A Word is very relevant to today’s climate. The word is Xenophobia has nothing to do with fear of the warrior princess. The word goes back to the ancient Greeks and it is the fear or hatred of that which is perceived to be foreign or strange. For example, Donald Trump exhibits xenophobia.

Posted 8 hours ago

