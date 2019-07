23 million people were under extreme heat in the United States over the weekend. Many cities had a heat index of 115! Chris Paul jokes that it was so hot, Kirk Franklin went to Wendy’s and sat in a Jr. Frosty, Reverend Al Sharpton sweat off 10 pounds and Lamar Odom could cook crack on the sidewalk.

Jamai Harris

