Guy spent a week and says he loved it! The food was great and healthy, the cars were nice, the people were nice and the music was great! He ate the whole time he was there but managed to lose weight because the food was so healthy. One thing that shocked him was that when he went out dancing he felt like a white guy! The locals were dancing and moving to the beat and he couldn’t keep up, but he still had the time of his life.

Top Of The Morning: Guy Loved His Cuba Trip!

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

