Connecting Minority-Owned Businesses with Corporate Partners

Charlotte
| 07.19.19
Dominique Milton

Source: Dominique Milton, CEO/ Ron Holland

Launching a profitable and sustainable business requires a lot of grinding, networking and more importantly, advocacy. This is especially true if corporate partnerships are desired.  Among the many areas where the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC) really shine,  is  connecting minority-owned businesses with corporate members. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC about the sound strategies available to minority-owned businesses  with respect to corporate partnerships.

 

Photos
