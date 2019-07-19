Launching a profitable and sustainable business requires a lot of grinding, networking and more importantly, advocacy. This is especially true if corporate partnerships are desired. Among the many areas where the Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC) really shine, is connecting minority-owned businesses with corporate members. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dominique Milton, President & CEO of CVMSDC about the sound strategies available to minority-owned businesses with respect to corporate partnerships.

Connecting Minority-Owned Businesses with Corporate Partners was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: