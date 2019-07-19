CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

“The Lion King” Hits Theaters This Weekend!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Alfre Woodard

This is clearly one of the most anticipated films this year, & from the looks of things it will be BIG! Disney’s “The Lion King” hits theaters this weekend with an allstar cast (Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover, Beyonce, Alfre Woodard, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ojiofor, etc) & this ‘revised’ version of the original looks something special. They used ‘real’ looking animals that give the film a whole new life versus the animation from years ago. Being a fan of the first installment, I definitely have to check this one out!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Total Switch: Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer…
 5 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close