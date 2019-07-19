This is clearly one of the most anticipated films this year, & from the looks of things it will be BIG! Disney’s “The Lion King” hits theaters this weekend with an allstar cast (Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover, Beyonce, Alfre Woodard, James Earl Jones, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ojiofor, etc) & this ‘revised’ version of the original looks something special. They used ‘real’ looking animals that give the film a whole new life versus the animation from years ago. Being a fan of the first installment, I definitely have to check this one out!

Also On 105.3 RnB: