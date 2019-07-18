CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

How Thoughts Of Suicide & Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Walls Group

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

The Walls Group is known for their amazing singing voices, smiles on their faces, but behind them at one point was also pain. While promoting their new song “You’ve Got A Friend” on “The Terrell Show” the group revealed they faced thoughts of suicide and struggled with depression.

As The Walls Group discussed how they knew God was real, that’s when they began to get candid about what they’ve dealt with personally over time.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Alic “Paco” Walls said, “I think I knew God was real when He didn’t give me what I wanted. I spent a lot of time in depression. I spent a lot of time in self-loathing. And through little things throughout my life, He just showed himself realer and realer every day.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The youngest of the group, Ahjah Walls, normally doesn’t share things about her personal life, but during this moment decided to.

She got emotional as she said, “I think what solidified the reality of who God is to me was … He would send people to me, like that didn’t have an inkling of what I was going through … to encourage me or help me, or just speak life to me.”

Statistics show that antidepressants have been on the rise from 2011-2014. Depression has affected over 300 million people worldwide.

SEE ALSO: Watch The Walls Group Play Song Association Singing TLC, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs & More [VIDEO]

The oldest sibling, Darrel Walls, confessed that he too dealt with depression.

He said, “I also had the suicidal thing … you get yourself into some things … you just kinda start losing yourself. And you be like, wow, I don’t really understand, and I just rather not be here than deal with all this stuff.”

Darrel recalls God speaking to him at 18 and saying, “Give me a chance. I’ll show you why I have you here’ … and literally, maybe a week later, two people who didn’t know each other said the exact same thing to me.”

Watch The Walls Group share their personal stories and sing some of your favorite songs below.

The Walls Group Takes Us Even Higher At Fit Family Fun Day [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

The Walls Group Takes Us Even Higher At Fit Family Fun Day [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Walls Group Takes Us Even Higher At Fit Family Fun Day [PHOTOS]

The Walls Group Takes Us Even Higher At Fit Family Fun Day [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_55453" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty[/caption] When the rain came down, The Walls Group kept us lifted. You know how they have the early service and then they had noon service at church? Well, that good kind of church wasn’t over after Brian Courtney Wilson touched the Fit Family Fun stage. The Walls Group made their presence felt, jamming out with a full band and keeping everyone entertained and filled with the spirit. Catch photos of The Walls Group doing what they do best on the Bud Light performance stage at Fit Family Fun Day! RELATED: This Video Of The Walls Group & The Gaithers Will Give You Chills  RELATED: The Walls Group Talk About What It Means To Be ‘God Led’ And More [EXCLUSIVE]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

How Thoughts Of Suicide & Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close