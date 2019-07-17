“I Am Not Gay”: Dwight Howard Denies Having Sexual Relationship With Man In Interview

Professional NBA baller Dwight Howard has been the talk of the internet, but sadly it has nothing to do with his play on the court. The center has been the subject of scandalous allegations after a man claimed he was in a relationship with Howard. In an interview, the once-dominant force in the league opens up about his sexuality and says he is not gay.

Last fall, Howard was on defense but not the kind he is known for throughout his NBA career. A gay man who goes by the name Masin Elije claimed he engaged in a sexual relationship with the NBA baller. The social media moment, which of course went viral saw Ellje try to expose Howard by sharing alleged screenshots of text conversations and audio of the two having a conversation.

In the interview on FS1’s Fair Game with Kristen Leahy, Howard gets real candid about the entire ordeal. He reveals that he went into hiding at his home to rethink who he is and subsequently deny knowing Elije and deny being gay.

“I went through a situation last year that kind of, um, just, it really just set me free.”

“The situation was an allegation with a guy who said—It ended up being a situation that was—it went viral. People were talking about it, and it upset me because I didn’t even know who the person was. Why would somebody who I never met, never had any contact with, make up a whole story about me? And I saw all the hate, the pure hate, from people that I’ve never met before, just pile up everywhere I went against me.”

When pressed by Leahy if he liked men Howard responded:

“I’m not gay. It’s a lot of people who are, and they have to hide, and there’s people who have mental issues and they have to hide. There’s people who have different problems in life, and they have to hide. They have to put on the mask every day, and it’s like, I don’t wanna wear no mask, I just wanna be.”

It’s honestly a shame Dwight Howard has to do this because his sexuality is nobody’s business but his own. The full interview is set to air in two-parts beginning July 17 and 18 on FS1.

