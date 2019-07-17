A Kirk Franklin Biopic Is In The Works!

Well I guess Kirk Franklin is about to get Hollywood…..literally! According to the Jasmin Brand a Kirk Franklin biopic is officially in the works! The film will be produced by former Sony exec DeVon franklin under his Franklin Entertainment banner, & the 14 time Grammy Award winning artist himself. It will delve into Kirk’s life (from his beginnings to the current) focusing on his major successes as well as his trials. This should be good!

Also On 105.3 RnB: