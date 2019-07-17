CLOSE
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Highway

Wednesday Interstate I-77 in Huntersville was shut down going southbound due to a fatal crash.

Police responded to the crash from the Gilead Road exit where traffic was backed for miles.

It was reported the one individual died and another seriously injured. No details on how this crash happened or the names of the people.

SOURCE: WSOCTV.COM

