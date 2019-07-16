Money? Cash? No: R. Kelly’s “Live-In Girlfriends” Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary No Longer Getting Paid, Can’t Access Savings

R. Kelly Girls Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary Can’t Access Money

R. Kelly’s most recent arrest for federal sex trafficking and child pornography charges will likely be the last shoe to drop in his decades of *alleged* sick, sadistic, and unsavory sexual abuse of underage girls.

According to TMZ, his arrest has also had an effect on the two women who continue to do his bidding. Sources close to Kelly say that Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary have worked for years as Kelly’s “personal assistant” and he has been paying them in cash to the point that they’ve saved up quite a bit of money. Now that Robert has been arrested, they say the handler that usually distributes the dollars has gone MIA and they don’t have access to the money they’ve saved.

Fortunately for them, the Trump Tower condo that they live in has been paid through the end of the year so they can live rent-free for the next few months.

If these girls think they will ever see a dime of this bread then we have a radiation-free condo in Chernobyl to sell them.

SOURCE: Bossip.com

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson, Getty Images, and Bossip

Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Stone Soul Festival 2019 Fan Photos! 205 photos Launch gallery Stone Soul Festival 2019 Fan Photos! 1. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 1 of 205 2. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 2 of 205 3. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 3 of 205 4. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 4 of 205 5. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 5 of 205 6. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 6 of 205 7. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 7 of 205 8. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 8 of 205 9. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 9 of 205 10. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 10 of 205 11. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 11 of 205 12. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 12 of 205 13. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 13 of 205 14. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 14 of 205 15. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 15 of 205 16. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 16 of 205 17. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 17 of 205 18. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 18 of 205 19. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 19 of 205 20. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 20 of 205 21. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 21 of 205 22. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 22 of 205 23. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 23 of 205 24. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 24 of 205 25. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 25 of 205 26. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 26 of 205 27. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 27 of 205 28. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 28 of 205 29. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 29 of 205 30. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 30 of 205 31. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 31 of 205 32. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 32 of 205 33. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 33 of 205 34. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 34 of 205 35. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 35 of 205 36. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 36 of 205 37. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 37 of 205 38. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 38 of 205 39. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 39 of 205 40. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 40 of 205 41. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 41 of 205 42. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 42 of 205 43. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 43 of 205 44. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 44 of 205 45. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 45 of 205 46. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 46 of 205 47. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 47 of 205 48. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 48 of 205 49. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 49 of 205 50. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 50 of 205 51. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 51 of 205 52. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 52 of 205 53. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 53 of 205 54. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 54 of 205 55. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 55 of 205 56. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 56 of 205 57. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 57 of 205 58. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 58 of 205 59. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 59 of 205 60. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 60 of 205 61. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 61 of 205 62. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 62 of 205 63. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 63 of 205 64. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 64 of 205 65. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 65 of 205 66. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 66 of 205 67. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 67 of 205 68. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 68 of 205 69. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 69 of 205 70. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 70 of 205 71. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 71 of 205 72. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 72 of 205 73. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 73 of 205 74. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 74 of 205 75. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 75 of 205 76. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 76 of 205 77. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 77 of 205 78. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 78 of 205 79. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 79 of 205 80. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 80 of 205 81. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 81 of 205 82. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 82 of 205 83. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 83 of 205 84. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 84 of 205 85. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 85 of 205 86. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 86 of 205 87. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 87 of 205 88. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 88 of 205 89. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 89 of 205 90. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 90 of 205 91. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 91 of 205 92. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 92 of 205 93. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 93 of 205 94. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 94 of 205 95. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 95 of 205 96. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 96 of 205 97. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 97 of 205 98. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 98 of 205 99. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 99 of 205 100. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 100 of 205 101. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 101 of 205 102. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 102 of 205 103. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 103 of 205 104. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 104 of 205 105. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 105 of 205 106. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 106 of 205 107. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 107 of 205 108. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 108 of 205 109. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 109 of 205 110. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 110 of 205 111. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 111 of 205 112. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 112 of 205 113. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 113 of 205 114. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 114 of 205 115. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 115 of 205 116. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 116 of 205 117. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 117 of 205 118. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 118 of 205 119. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 119 of 205 120. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 120 of 205 121. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 121 of 205 122. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 122 of 205 123. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 123 of 205 124. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 124 of 205 125. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 125 of 205 126. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 126 of 205 127. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 127 of 205 128. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 128 of 205 129. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 129 of 205 130. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 130 of 205 131. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 131 of 205 132. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 132 of 205 133. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 133 of 205 134. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 134 of 205 135. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 135 of 205 136. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 136 of 205 137. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 137 of 205 138. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 138 of 205 139. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 139 of 205 140. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 140 of 205 141. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 141 of 205 142. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 142 of 205 143. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 143 of 205 144. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 144 of 205 145. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 145 of 205 146. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 146 of 205 147. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 147 of 205 148. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 148 of 205 149. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 149 of 205 150. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 150 of 205 151. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 151 of 205 152. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 152 of 205 153. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 153 of 205 154. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 154 of 205 155. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 155 of 205 156. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 156 of 205 157. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 157 of 205 158. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 158 of 205 159. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 159 of 205 160. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 160 of 205 161. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 161 of 205 162. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 162 of 205 163. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 163 of 205 164. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 164 of 205 165. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 165 of 205 166. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 166 of 205 167. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 167 of 205 168. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 168 of 205 169. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 169 of 205 170. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 170 of 205 171. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 171 of 205 172. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 172 of 205 173. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 173 of 205 174. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 174 of 205 175. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 175 of 205 176. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 176 of 205 177. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 177 of 205 178. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 178 of 205 179. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 179 of 205 180. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 180 of 205 181. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 181 of 205 182. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 182 of 205 183. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 183 of 205 184. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 184 of 205 185. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 185 of 205 186. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 186 of 205 187. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 187 of 205 188. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 188 of 205 189. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 189 of 205 190. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 190 of 205 191. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 191 of 205 192. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 192 of 205 193. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 193 of 205 194. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 194 of 205 195. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 195 of 205 196. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 196 of 205 197. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 197 of 205 198. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 198 of 205 199. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 199 of 205 200. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 200 of 205 201. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 201 of 205 202. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 202 of 205 203. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 203 of 205 204. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 204 of 205 205. Cleveland Stone Soul Festival 2019 Source:@mr.flagg 205 of 205 Skip ad Continue reading Stone Soul Festival 2019 Fan Photos! Stone Soul Festival 2019 Fan Photos!

Money? Cash? No: R. Kelly’s “Live-In Girlfriends” Joycelyn Savage And Azriel Clary No Longer Getting Paid, Can’t Access Savings was originally published on wzakcleveland.com