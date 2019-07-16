Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” Racks Up 16 Emmy Nominations!

Congrats are in order for Director Ava DuVernay! Her Netflix limited series “When They See Us” received 16…..you heard it right, 16 Emmy Nominations!! WOW!! The four part series that tells the story of the five NYC teens involved in the Central Park jogger case (Raymond Santana Jr., Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, & Korey Wise) was an incredible piece of work, one that deserves every accolade it has received. Way to go Ava!

