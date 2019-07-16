Top Of The Morning: Whatever Trump Is Up To Is Scary

TJMS
| 07.16.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Recently Donald Trump made comments to lawmakers of color suggesting they go back to where they came from. These comments were extremely offensive and Sybil says they were even a little scary. He’s firing up his base and the republicans are relatively silent because they’re afraid to cross him. Sybil wants this to inspire us all to get out and vote.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Whatever Trump Is Up To Is Scary was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 5 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close