Morning Minute: Watermelon….Really Madonna?…Really?

07.16.19
Madonna has really upset some folks online. She posted photos of her Black kids with watermelon, they weren’t eating it, they were “wearing it.” She might have thought it was innocent, but a lot of people didn’t find it funny. The singer is no stranger to racially insensitive incidents; years ago she used the n word on social media.

