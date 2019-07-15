CLOSE
Report: Actress Lashana Lynch Is Taking Over For Daniel Craig’s James Bond As The New 007

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, the new James Bond will not be Idris Elba, as so many had openly desired (read: thirsted) over the last few years. Instead, a source has revealed that the next 007 will actually be a woman, and a Black woman at that.

The newest and 25th project, which is being penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the brains behind BBC hit Killing Eve (which is a female-led series about the cat-and-mouse game between an assassin and spy) will feature actress Lashana Lynch taking over Bond’s MI6 secret agent number once Daniel Craig’s character fully goes into retirement. The film is currently being shot in Italy and the UK.

The Daily Mail says that when the film begins, Craig’s Bond will be retired in Jamaica, but is called back into action by spymaster M, played by Ralph Fiennes, for one last hurrah. It is in the early moments that Lynch, whose character’s name is Nomi, is called in and introduced as 007.

“Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed,” the source told The Daily Mail. “Well, certainly not at the beginning.”

“This is a Bond for the modern era who will appeal to a younger generation while sticking true to what we all expect in a Bond film,” the source added. “There are spectacular chase sequences and fights, and Bond is still Bond but he’s having to learn to deal with the world of #MeToo.”

This could definitely be a huge opportunity for Lynch if the reports turn out to be 100 percent true. The 31-year-old Brit had her mainstream star-making turn in Captain Marvel as Maria Rambeau. She was also a star on the short-lived ABC drama Still Star-Crossed and the British series Bulletproof. The previous 007s, all James Bond characters, have been played by white men:  Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. With the 25th film, it’s the perfect time to shake things up.

Get a first look at what is sure to be a very lit Bond 25, thanks to this revelation about Lynch’s character and parts of it being shot in Jamaica, below:

 

