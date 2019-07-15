Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interacts with Jay-Z and Beyoncé at London ‘Lion King’ Premiere

Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, walked the yellow carpet at the “The Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday evening. Among the many stars in attendance were Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the film, and her husband, JAY-Z — and they shared a magical moment with the British royals that has the internet abuzz.

“My princess,” Beyoncé was recorded saying as she embraced Meghan.

“We love you guys,” the singer reportedly told the royal couple. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bey was also overheard telling the former actress “the baby, so beautiful,” referring to Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2-month-old son, Archie.

“Congrats on the birth of your baby,” the rapper told the prince. Harry inquired about the couple’s 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir are, and Beyoncé replied, “They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would love to have been here.”

JAY also shared some parenting tips with Harry, telling him: “The best advice I can give you: Always find some time for yourself.”

Bey and Jigga previously paid tribute to Meghan at the 2019 BRIT Awards in February. They accepted the award for Best International Group via a video message that saw the couple recreate the final scene of their “APESH*T” music video. In the video, they are seen standing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” but for their acceptance video, the superstars pose in front of a similar portrait of Meghan wearing a crown (see below).

“Thank you so much to the Brit awards for this incredible honor,” Beyoncé says in the video. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you.”

JAY-Z then replies, “You’re welcome,” before they turn to look at Meghan’s portrait.

Markle’s friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed in an interview for the CBS’ special “Meghan and Harry Plus One,” that he send the Duchess’ a text of the Carters’ surprise tribute, iheartradio.com reported.

“I sent her a pic,” Daniel said. “I think it was a screen grab of the two of them in front of the portrait. I think all I wrote was, ‘Girl.’ She wrote me back like the big eye emoji.”

Suggesting she was just as stunned as we all were.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. 🦁👑💛 pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019

