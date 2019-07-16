Happy Birthday Forest!!!

Happy Birthday to a man who is a master at his craft, truly a great Actor….Forest Whitaker! The man is not only an actor, but a producer, a director, & has done an amazing job playing roles in the films he’s starred in. He’s been in many (“Black Panther”, “The Butler” “Platoon”, etc) & won an Academy Award for playing Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in “The Last King Of Scotland”. He will be starring in the new EPIX crime series “Godfather Of Harlem” this fall. Enjoy your day Forest!

