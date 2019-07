Sports Illustrated held their own runway show during “Miami Swim Week” this past weekend & they did not disappoint! The show focused on many different designers showcasing many different styles, but they also featured a diverse field of models with different backgrounds, shapes, & sizes. From plus-sized to one model in a wheelchair (accompanied by MJ Day the editor SI), it was an exceptional showing. Way to go Sports Illustrated!

Also On 105.3 RnB: