Happy Birthday Jim Jones!!!

Sending a Happy Birthday shout to one fourth of the hip hop unit “The Diplomats”, the Capo Jim Jones! This brotha has always been in the loop with his main man Camron (they’re both from Harlem), & was his hype man for his live performances. When Cam got the deal with Roc-A-Fella it was on, & “The Diplomats” got rolling! All the while Jim was handling the business, but after the Dipset movement he went to Koch (now E One) & got a solo deal. He dropped his hit “We Fly High” & it became an anthem, solidifying his status as a solo artist. Since then he’s been on TV shows, started his own clothing line, own label, I mean the brotha is makin’ it happen! Enjoy your day Jimmy!

