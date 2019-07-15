Top Of The Morning: Is Tom The Batman Of White Suits?

| 07.15.19
Over the weekend Tom hosted his One More Time Experience Tour in St. Louis and Columbus, and had a blast! As with every Frankie Beverly show, Tom wore a white linen suit. Guest Funny Chair host Roy Wood Jr. asks if he’s like the Batman of white linen suits. He’s convinced that Tom has a collection of suits coming out of the floor.

