Huggy Lowdown: Trump’s Racist Rant



Donald Trump went on a racist twitter rant against the women Huggy calls the “Democratic Flossy Possy.” He suggested Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should go back to their countries and fix them. He took that line “straight out the racist handbook,” Huggy says. The funny part is that all of the women are from America.

Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

