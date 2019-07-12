CLOSE
NBA Trade News: Westbrook & Paul SWITCH Teams!!!

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul families Rookie USA Fashion Show

That’s right! In another blockbuster NBA trade deal, the Oklahoma City Thunder trade their long time star Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul & draft picks!! Man…..this is definitely a huge move for both teams. It reunites Russ with his teammate & homie James Harden (which will definitely be a problem for opposing teams), & Chris heads to a team looking to rebuild (which won’t be hard with all the picks they’ve accumulated from this & the Paul George trade). Can’t wait til this 2019-2020 season kicks off!!

