NBA Trade News: Westbrook & Paul SWITCH Teams!!!

That’s right! In another blockbuster NBA trade deal, the Oklahoma City Thunder trade their long time star Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul & draft picks!! Man…..this is definitely a huge move for both teams. It reunites Russ with his teammate & homie James Harden (which will definitely be a problem for opposing teams), & Chris heads to a team looking to rebuild (which won’t be hard with all the picks they’ve accumulated from this & the Paul George trade). Can’t wait til this 2019-2020 season kicks off!!

