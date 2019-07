Today we opened the show by celebrating the birthday of the great Gerald Levert! He would have been turning 53 years old tomorrow! We started with a tribute to him with a mix of some of our favorite songs of his. Damon Williams actually got a chance to meet him at a celebrity basketball!

Posted 10 hours ago

