July is TV One’s Love, Lies, Murder month and this Sunday July 14 at 8 pm EST their new original film In Broad Daylight will premiere. Chyna Lane, from She’s Gotta Have It, stars in the film as Jordan Boudreaux. Jordan is kidnapped and held hostage by her estranged boyfriend Steve. Her family and community rally together to find her before it’s too late. He cousin Malik, played by Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, makes it his personal mission to find and bring her home safely.

Lane calls the film an “intense, action packed drama,” and believes the audience will love it. Catch In Broad Daylight this Sunday on TV One.

TV One’s ‘In Broad Daylight’ Is A True Crime Story You Don’t Want To Miss was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

