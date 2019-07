Happy Birthday to the Brooklyn bred female emcee the “Queen Bee”, known as Lil’ Kim! I think we all knew she was gonna be special when we heard her on “Players Anthem”. Then she dropped her solo debut album “Hardcore” & solidified herself as one of the dopest females in the game. She is still performing & rocking crowds today, as well as dropping new music. Enjoy your day lady!

