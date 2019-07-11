

Columbus get ready! The Fly Jock is in your city getting ready for The One More Time Experience with special guest Bootsy Collins. Bootsy was told to take it easy by his doctors but, he’s found a way to participate in the party with a purpose! He’ll be the DJ and his wife Peppermint Patti will be with him. The party is tomorrow night, you don’t want to miss this!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Columbus Get Ready For The One More Time Experience was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: