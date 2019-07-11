Morning Minute: Trump Was Planning A Stripper Party

Donald Trump was planning an event on his Miami golf club and it doesn’t seem like it was a “presidential” event. The event would have strippers in attendance and Chris Paul calls it an “x rated golf tournament.” The participants were supposed to reserve “caddie girls” that were being provided by a local strip club. And after the golf tournament there was supposed to be an after party with the strippers. Once word of this event got out Trump quickly canceled it.

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

