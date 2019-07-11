Morning Minute: Trump Was Planning A Stripper Party

| 07.11.19
Donald Trump was planning an event on his Miami golf club and it doesn’t seem like it was a “presidential” event. The event would have strippers in attendance and Chris Paul calls it an “x rated golf tournament.” The participants were supposed to reserve  “caddie girls” that were being provided by a local strip club. And after the golf tournament there was supposed to be an after party with the strippers. Once word of this event got out Trump quickly canceled it.

