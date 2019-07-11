CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kenya Moore Is Returning To “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Just Like We Knew She Would

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kenya Moore departs from LAX

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Well, well, well, it looks like Ms. Kenya Moore is returning to Bravo to hold her peach on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

A source close to Moore who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, confirmed her return in a recent interview. “It’s going to be a great season,” an insider says.“Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.”

Moore, 48, exited after season 9, once contract negotiations fell through, Moore decided to sit out season 11. “I was disappointed [not to be on the show again],” she said in a December interview with PEOPLE. “It broke my heart but with all the stress, I don’t know how I could have done it.”

“I’m hopeful that door isn’t closed for the future,” she added. “I think fans want to see this next chapter, and I’m ready to show them.”

Moore did appear on the last episode on season 11, which in turn caused a huge rift between Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey. The break marks the longest run Moore has not appeared on the franchise since she first joined the show for season 5 in 2013.

Moore’s last season on RHOA was a whirlwhind of a ride as she entered the season announcing her impromptu wedding to New York restaurateur Marc Daly. The two welcomed a daughter named Brooklyn in 2018. But Moore’s last season was somewhat strained as she struggled with keeping her relationship private and hidden from the cameras.

We’ll have to see what awaits as season 11 unfolds on Bravo. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is scheduled to return to Bravo later this year.

 

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Unfollowed All Of Her ‘RHOA’ Co-stars + Reunion Looks

11 photos Launch gallery

NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Unfollowed All Of Her ‘RHOA’ Co-stars + Reunion Looks

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Unfollowed All Of Her ‘RHOA’ Co-stars + Reunion Looks

NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Unfollowed All Of Her ‘RHOA’ Co-stars + Reunion Looks

[caption id="attachment_3024456" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] NeNe Leakes is going through a lot but it’s hard to emphasize with her because she is notoriously mean. While it is understandable she is currently taking care of her husband Gregg, who is suffering through cancer, her shadiness entertaining for TV, but in real life it’s ugly nor does she take responsibility for her own actions. In case you missed it, NeNe unfollowed all her cast mates, including her best friend Cynthia. The HBIC appeared on Instagram Live last night to clear some things and revealed some details about the RHOA reunion. “Cynthia has done a lot of stuff, in my opinion, on the down low, and very sneaky and underhanded.” She added, “she has done a lot of stuff y’all just don’t get to see on the show that’s underhanded and I always come out looking like the bad guy.” NeNe says she’s happy to speak to Cynthia, but their relationship won’t go further that that because she realizes her cast mates are simply her “co-workers.” Apparently we’ll find out more about their falling out on the season finale of RHOA. NeNe also denied attacking Porsha in her closet during last week’s odd episode. Basically, NeNe told the production team she didn’t want anyone in her bedroom or closet, which they disobeyed and she reacted. “[Porsha] just assumed I touched her and her belt came off. I like to know how is that possible, which is what I told her at the reunion, I wasn’t even behind you, how could I touch your belt?” NeNe also asserted that all her co-stars teamed up against her on the reunion, which we’ll get to see when it airs. She blames it on them being “boring” and needing a storyline. Watch her explain it all, below: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu7fXwMh3wW/

Kenya Moore Is Returning To “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Just Like We Knew She Would was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 19 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close