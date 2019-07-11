Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins ‘American Horror Story’ & ‘On My Block’ Is Reportedly In Limbo

If you can’t get enough thrills from American Horror Story, have no worries, the chilling series returns with a new season dubbed American Horror Story: 1984.

Luckily, some new and familiar faces are joining the squad, including DeRon Horton, who plays Lionel in the Netflix series Dear White People. Pose actress Angelica Ross also joins the cast, which is great news, considering her emotional storyline in this week’s episode of Pose. It seems T.V. creator Ryan Murphy is continuing to look out for the talented actress.

Horton and Ross gave a first look to their 80s getup in a teaser clip shared by Murphy of AHS‘ first day of shooting. The clip confirms that the show will take place at a summer camp and will tackle an 80s-set slasher theme. Check out the clip below and watch out for the premiere this September!

Meanwhile, if you’re a fan of the Netflix coming-of-age show On My Block, there might be some bad news.

According to a recent Deadline report, Season 3 is currently in limbo because the show’s four leads — Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco — are in the middle of fierce contract renegotiations. They’re currently seeking a salary raise that would “take them from the $20,000-per-episode fee they earned for the first two seasons to bumps that are comparable with the young ensemble cast of fellow Netflix breakout 13 Reasons Why,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Currently, the actors are at a standstill with Netflix in their salary renegotiations, and sources say the two sides are very far apart. Reports say the four actors had a $250,000 per episode request, which Netflix countered with $40,000 an episode, to which the actor’s camp re-countered with $225,000 an episode. Since then, there haven’t been anymore updates, and the actor’s reps are said to be waiting on Netflix. It’s important to note that although the series was renewed for Season 3, the actors’ options to return to the show were not picked up.

*Sigh*

According to the Deadline report, Netflix’s argument for resisting a major salary increase for the cast is:

“The series is done under the service’s ‘low-budget model’ with a budget of about $2 million an episode, significantly below the cost of a high-end Netflix series.”

However the counter argument is:

“Despite its lower budget, On My Block is able to perform on par and sometimes better than far more expensive Netflix series, that should serve to the creative auspices and talent’s advantage that they are delivering a profitable show and should be rewarded.

Also, the core cast of On My Block is far smaller than that of other younger-skewing Netflix series, including Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why. Additionally, Netflix trimmed On My Block’s order size from 10 episodes in the first two seasons to 8 for Season 3, meaning that the actors’ overall compensation will go down without a raise.”

Let’s not forget that the cast is made up of actors of color too, so the topic of equal pay will come up as well.

Smh.

Hopefully, all of this will get worked out soon. We need Season 3 in our lives next year!

