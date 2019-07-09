What Should You Have For A Hurricane Preparedness Kit?

0 reads Leave a comment
Hurricane season is officially here. Due to the unpredictability of storms, it’s not uncommon to see families and people stock up on food and supplies early as the giant rush of people attempting to buy goods can leave some stores empty.
A basic emergency supply kit includes the following:
- Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Manual can opener for food
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger
- Pet food, leashes, crates, medications
For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.
