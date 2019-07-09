What Should You Have For A Hurricane Preparedness Kit?

Hurricane season is officially here. Due to the unpredictability of storms, it’s not uncommon to see families and people stock up on food and supplies early as the giant rush of people attempting to buy goods can leave some stores empty.

A basic emergency supply kit includes the following:

Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Pet food, leashes, crates, medications

For more tips on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.

