Lena Waithe Weighs In On The Lack Of Black Financiers In Hollywood

Lena Waithe (creator of the hit Showtime series “The Chi”) let it be known that she has a problem with the lack of African Americans investing in African American films. In an interview with the New York Times about the current state of Hollywood, Waithe calls this “one of the biggest roadblacks facing young black filmmakers and storytellers”. The fact is…..she’s definitely right. We need to definitely do a better job in this area, as there are PLENTY of Black Actors & Actresses that have PLENTY of money to invest, but they’re not doing so. Speak your truth Lena!

