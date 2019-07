Tomorrow on Thursday July 11th, 7 Eleven is giving away FREE Slurpees from 11am to 7pm!! According to the Business Insider the chain plans to give away roughly 9 million free Slurpees across the US. The company is also launching new “dollar deals” like $1 hot dogs, pizza slices, & Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders. Now that’s how you do the thang!

