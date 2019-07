Will and Jada’s son Jaden turned 21 this week and at his young age he’s making a huge impact on not just his community, but the world. On his birthday he launched a food truck called “I Love You” that serves free vegan food to Los Angeles’ homeless population. Will and Jada must be so proud!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Top Of The Morning: Jaden Smith Is Doing Great Things was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: