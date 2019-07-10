Huggy Lowdown: ‘Another Day Another Licker’

This ice cream licking thing is getting out of hand! Another video surfaced this time of a Black man licking a tub of ice cream. Huggy says at this point it seems like, “another day another licker.” However this man claims he didn’t put the ice cream back hr bought it. Just imagine if a white woman saw him do this though, we’d have a “Blue Bell Becky” on our hands, Huggy laughs.

