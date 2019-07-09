Vitalize Can Help You Get Your Hair And Confidence Back

TJMS
| 07.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Sybil talks to Dr. Wendy Roberts about hair loss, which she says is an issue that most of us will deal with at some point. Vitalize is a three part system that is all natural and clinically proven to be more effective than other hair regrowth systems. An actual Vitalize customer named Shuron shared her success story with the Tom Joyner Morning Show listeners.

In June of 2017 Shuron lost her job unexpectedly and became extremely stressed; which caused hair loss. She says she was sad, “jobless and hairless.” During this time she felt, “very depressed and not worthy,” she explained and knew something had to change. While watching TV she came across a Vitalize infomercial and decided to sacrifice to give it a try. To her surprise she had great results!

To see her success story and try Vitalize for yourself, visit ThinEdges.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Vitalize Can Help You Get Your Hair And Confidence Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 6 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close