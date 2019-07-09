

Ladies you know how exciting it is when you meet a guy and the two of you instantly hit it off! But, that vibe can be shut down as soon as you realize he dated one of your friends…or not. Would you date your friend’s ex? Kym believes in recycling everything, including men. But, Sherri says it depends on how good of a friend the woman is.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Girl Problems: Dating Your Friend’s Ex was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: